Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 347,842 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 13,705.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,842 shares during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC makes up about 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.13% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,831. The stock has a market cap of $474.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

