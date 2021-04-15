Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.49. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.66 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.