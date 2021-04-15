South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $78.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in South State in the fourth quarter worth $54,817,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

