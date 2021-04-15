Starbase Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $816,424.69 and $396.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00064199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.14 or 0.00688674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036191 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

