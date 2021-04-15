SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $115,594.83 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.55 or 0.00892531 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

