Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $14.33 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,376 coins and its circulating supply is 22,868,873,072 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

