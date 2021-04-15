Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,814 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

