Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAUHY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287. Straumann has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

