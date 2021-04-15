Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 619,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$193.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

