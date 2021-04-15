Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

