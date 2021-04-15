Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.78. Approximately 8,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 780,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

