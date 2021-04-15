Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

TRGP stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

