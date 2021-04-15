Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,173 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

