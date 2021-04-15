Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.81. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

