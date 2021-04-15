Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 387,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

