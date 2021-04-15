Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $275.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.