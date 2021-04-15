Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53.

