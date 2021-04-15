Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.38. 16,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

