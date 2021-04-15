TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $77.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

TTGT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,613. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 over the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in TechTarget by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

