Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Trading Up 0.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.24 and last traded at $157.75. Approximately 7,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

