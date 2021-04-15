Terra Virtua Kolect 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.94 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $133.23 million and $18.94 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars.

