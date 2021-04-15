The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.71

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.71 and traded as high as C$78.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.51, with a volume of 4,524,227 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.82.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

