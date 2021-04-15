Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.90.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.44. 3,234,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.37.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

