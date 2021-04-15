Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.90.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.44. 3,234,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.37.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
