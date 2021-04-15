The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $277.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $322.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

