The Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,528% compared to the average daily volume of 335 call options.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 5,313,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,347. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

