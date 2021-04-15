The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 899.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

