The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 1,484,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a P/E ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

