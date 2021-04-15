The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 1,484,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a P/E ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.
In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
