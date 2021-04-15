The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

LOVE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

