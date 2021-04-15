The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 807,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $149,022,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.33. 158,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $340.05 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

