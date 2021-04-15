ThoreCoin (THR) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for about $11,940.99 or 0.18994250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $49,661.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

