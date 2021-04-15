Titan Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $117,138.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $117,138.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005925 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

