Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,359. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $589.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

