Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $369,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,706,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

