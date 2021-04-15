Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS TSUKY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

