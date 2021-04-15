Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.53.

TREX opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

