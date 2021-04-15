TrueFi 1-Day Volume Tops $5.02 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

