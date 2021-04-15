Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UBQU opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ubiquitech Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.