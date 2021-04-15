Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,828 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,234. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.