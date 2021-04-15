Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target upped by Cowen from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

