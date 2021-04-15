Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $166.40 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,433.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.84 or 0.01347615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00582269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001942 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014347 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004249 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.