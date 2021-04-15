United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $94.26 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.