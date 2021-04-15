UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $14.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.18. 112,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.68 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The firm has a market cap of $368.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.90. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.43.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.