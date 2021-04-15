Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

