Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $275.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

