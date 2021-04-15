Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.62. 15,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,483. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.33 and a 1 year high of $230.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

