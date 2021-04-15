Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vipshop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

