Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
