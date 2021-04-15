Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

