Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Visa stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.26. 152,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

