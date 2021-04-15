Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $527.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.00 million and the highest is $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 576,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

