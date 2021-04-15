Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.50. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,788 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.