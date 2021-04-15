Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.50. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 31,788 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

